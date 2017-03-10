Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd visiting 4 corners of Tennessee for campaign launch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd is scheduled to visit all four corners of Tennessee next week as part of his campaign launch.
The businessman and former state economic development commissioner starts the swing in his hometown of Knoxville on Tuesday morning, with further stops scheduled for Nashville and Union City.
On Wednesday, Boyd starts his day in Memphis before heading to Fruitvale and Jackson. He wraps up the tour on Thursday in Blountville and Chattanooga.
Boyd’s campaign says he has already visited Bradley, Rutherford, Williamson, Greene and Loudon counties since launching his gubernatorial bid on Monday. Next week’s tour will add Knox, Davidson, Obion, Shelby, Crockett, Madison, Sullivan and Hamilton counties.
Boyd wants to visit all 95 Tennessee counties during the campaign.
The following is a news release from his campaign:
“While serving as ECD commissioner, I traveled to all 95 counties to make sure I was listening to and in touch with what was on the minds of Tennesseans. So Jenny and I could not be more excited about getting back out there to visit with so many friends and potential supporters in every corner of the state,” Randy said.
Tuesday, March 14:
8:00 AM – 9:00 AM EST
Morning Coffee in Knoxville
New Hopewell Elementary School
757 Kimberlin Heights Rd., Knoxville, 37920
(Remarks at 8:45 am)
12:00-1:00 PM CST
Lunch in Nashville
Nashville City Center, Waller Conference Center
511 Union St, 27th Floor, Nashville, 37219
(Remarks at 12:45 pm)
3:00-4:00 PM CST
Iced Tea Break in Union City
Obion County GOP Headquarters
104 E Church St., Union City, 38261
(Remarks at 3:30 pm)
Wednesday, March 15:
8:00 – 9:00 AM CST
Breakfast in Memphis
TN College of Applied Technology
550 Alabama Ave., Memphis, 38105
(Remarks at 8:45 am)
11:00 – 11:30 AM CST
Visit to Fruitvale
J.O. Boyd General Merchandise Store
Fruitvale, 38337
12:00 – 1:00 PM CST
Lunch in Jackson
The CO – Entrepreneurial Center
541 Wiley Parker Rd., Jackson, 38305
(Remarks at 12:45 pm)
Thursday, March 16:
9:00 – 10:00 AM EST
Morning Coffee in Tri-Cities
Northeast State Community College
2425 TN-75, Blountville, 37617
(Remarks at 9:45 am)
12:00 – 1 PM EST
Lunch in Chattanooga
Edney Innovation Center, Floor Five Accelerator Space
1100 Market St., Chattanooga, 37402
(Remarks at 12:45 pm)