Knoxville businessman Randy Boyd visiting 4 corners of Tennessee for campaign launch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Randy Boyd is scheduled to visit all four corners of Tennessee next week as part of his campaign launch.

The businessman and former state economic development commissioner starts the swing in his hometown of Knoxville on Tuesday morning, with further stops scheduled for Nashville and Union City.

On Wednesday, Boyd starts his day in Memphis before heading to Fruitvale and Jackson. He wraps up the tour on Thursday in Blountville and Chattanooga.

Boyd’s campaign says he has already visited Bradley, Rutherford, Williamson, Greene and Loudon counties since launching his gubernatorial bid on Monday. Next week’s tour will add Knox, Davidson, Obion, Shelby, Crockett, Madison, Sullivan and Hamilton counties.

Boyd wants to visit all 95 Tennessee counties during the campaign.

Tuesday, March 14:

8:00 AM – 9:00 AM EST

Morning Coffee in Knoxville

New Hopewell Elementary School

757 Kimberlin Heights Rd., Knoxville, 37920

(Remarks at 8:45 am)

12:00-1:00 PM CST

Lunch in Nashville

Nashville City Center, Waller Conference Center

511 Union St, 27th Floor, Nashville, 37219

(Remarks at 12:45 pm)

3:00-4:00 PM CST

Iced Tea Break in Union City

Obion County GOP Headquarters

104 E Church St., Union City, 38261

(Remarks at 3:30 pm)

Wednesday, March 15:

8:00 – 9:00 AM CST

Breakfast in Memphis

TN College of Applied Technology

550 Alabama Ave., Memphis, 38105

(Remarks at 8:45 am)

11:00 – 11:30 AM CST

Visit to Fruitvale

J.O. Boyd General Merchandise Store

Fruitvale, 38337

12:00 – 1:00 PM CST

Lunch in Jackson

The CO – Entrepreneurial Center

541 Wiley Parker Rd., Jackson, 38305

(Remarks at 12:45 pm)

Thursday, March 16:

9:00 – 10:00 AM EST

Morning Coffee in Tri-Cities

Northeast State Community College

2425 TN-75, Blountville, 37617

(Remarks at 9:45 am)

12:00 – 1 PM EST

Lunch in Chattanooga

Edney Innovation Center, Floor Five Accelerator Space

1100 Market St., Chattanooga, 37402

(Remarks at 12:45 pm)