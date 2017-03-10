Kingsport crews pretreat roads ahead of winter weather

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Kingsport Public Works Department is ready for winter weather.

Crews started pretreating the roads around 8 o’clock Friday morning.

Ronnie Hammonds, Streets and Sanitation Manager, told us crews will continue to work throughout the night into Saturday.

It will have extra crews on-hand beginning Saturday night.

“We will be bringing in a full compliment of crews starting tomorrow evening sometime. We’ll staff two full shifts. We’ll be working around the clock from probably around 9 o’clock tomorrow night throughout the event until we get all the roads clear,” Hammonds said.

Kingsport also has plenty of salt, 3,300 tons, ready to treat the roads when it is needed.

You are reminded to be safe while traveling around crews as they treat the roads.

“Just be careful when you’re out,” Hammonds said. “They guys in the trucks will try their best to be careful but always keep a good distance between yourselves and the snow removal trucks.”

