King women fall to Wingate in NCAA first round matchup

COLUMBUS, GA- Playing in their first NCAA Division II Southeast Regional, the seventh seeded King University women’s basketball team stayed with second seeded and 21st-ranked Wingate University in the first half. However, the Bulldogs pulled away in the second half to take the contest 75-55 and end King’s season.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Following the first four points went to Wingate, Sydney Harris got King on the board with a three-point basket and Whitney Mitchell gave the Tornado a 5-4 lead with a pair of free throws.

• Ashley Albertson gave King a 13-12 lead with a layup with four minutes remaining in the first quarter before the Bulldogs went on a run.

• Wingate scored six straight points to take an 18-13 lead with two minutes remaining in the stanza.

• However, Albertson made a pair of buckets down the stretch, cutting the Tornado deficit to 18-17 going into the second quarter.

• One minute into the second quarter, Madison Davis gave King a 19-18 lead with a layup, but Wingate answered with seven straight points to open up a 25-19 lead.

• The Bulldogs stretched their lead to 30-22 with a bucket, but Kori West came back with consecutive buckets.

• Leading by five, Wingate closed the first half on a 7-0 run to take a 41-29 lead at the break.

• Wingate added on to their run with the first five points of the second half, opening up a 46-29 advantage.

• Davis nailed a triple, cutting the Tornado deficit back to 48-37, but as they did all day, the Bulldogs had an answer.

• Wingate stretched their lead to 19 with three minutes remaining and held a 62-43 lead going to the third quarter.

• The Tornado came back to cut their deficit to 64-51 following a triple from Kristen Cupples and layup from Albertson four minutes into the final stanza.

• Nevertheless, Wingate pushed their lead back to 16 points and took the contest 75-55.

• Cupples led King with 11 points.

• Albertson posted a double-double, accounting for 10 points and 10 rebounds.

FOR THE FOES

• Shelby Tricoli led Wingate with 18 points, going 4-for-4 from three-point range.

• Marta Miscenko scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds for the double-double.

• Caroline Averette and Courtney Robinson both chipped in with 12 points.

BEYOND THE BOX SCORE

• King finishes the season with the most wins since becoming NCAA Division II members.

• The Tornado also won their first Conference Carolinas Tournament title, defeated an NCAA Division II ranked team for the first time and qualified for the NCAA Southeast Regional for the first time.

• Albertson led the senior class, posting her second double-double of the season.

• Mitchell and Harris, fellow seniors tallied seven points in the contest.

• Jalan Harper scored two points and added four rebounds while Demisha Porter handed out an assist in her final contest.