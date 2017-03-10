HGTV giving away a house in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – HGTV is giving away a fully renovated and furnished home in North Knoxville as part of their Urban Oasis Giveaway.

The house, located at 1210 Luttrell Street in the 4th and Gill neighborhood, will undergo a transformation giving it an all-new interior and exterior, according to HGTV. In October, HGTV will air a one-hour special following the process of renovating the historic home into a “modern masterpiece.” HGTV says viewers will see every step of the remodeling project with the Knoxville backdrop in action.

“With our corporate headquarters right here in Knoxville, we know what an up-and-coming metropolis our city truly is – it has it all, including an urban feel infused with Southern hospitality,” said Ron Feinbaum, General Manager of HGTV Home Promotions. “Our team is accustomed to traveling the country to produce the top-notch homes we give away to our viewers each year. With this project, it’s also gratifying to be able to showcase all that our ‘Scruffy City’ has to offer – from an exploding culinary scene to endless outdoor adventure.”

From October 2 to November 22, viewers can enter for a chance to win the giveaway. The HGTV Urban Oasis 2017 grand prize winner will receive the completely remodeled and furnished home, plus $50,000 provided by national mortgage lender Quicken Loans®.

HGTV Project Manager Scott Branscom will work with local firms Open Door Architecture on the design and Tillman Companies on the renovation. Atlanta-based interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn, will provide the art direction and décor for the approximately 2,100-square-foot home, which features two bedrooms and two baths. Flynn has served as lead designer on the last two HGTV Urban Oasis projects, as well as the last two HGTV Dream Homes.

Feinbaum says even though they are doing renovations, they are still keeping the home true to the historic nature of the neighborhood.

“Historical inspiration will give new life to this classic Craftsman home, with unexpected and clever use of space that underscores easy living with a laid-back urban elegance,” said Feinbaum. “With an open and airy feel, the home will reveal a cohesiveness with the nearby Smoky Mountains through its natural materials and muted color palette. Modern, thought-provoking design ideas will prove practical, yet artistic. The stunning home will feature a luxurious master suite, an added garage and spectacular outdoor spaces.”