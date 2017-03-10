Hawkins County EMS will continue serving community; Church Hill EMS buildings placed on auction block



HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County emergency medical services will continue serving the entire county — including Church Hill, after Church Hill EMS shut its doors and filed for bankruptcy, Hawkins County EMS stepped up

EMS director Jason Murrell told News Channel 11 on Friday they will continue serving the area for the foreseeable future.

“[The] plan is to stay as we have been operating with the six trucks in the whole county and one day truck. No changes in the coverage at all,” said Murrell.

The EMS director added call volumes have increased, and it’s possible they may have to increase resources in the future.

Church Hill EMS stopped providing services last summer. On Friday, First Tennessee Bank placed two of its old EMS buildings on the auction block. Neither the EMS station nor the administrative building sold.

The bank called off the auction when bidding did not go high enough. Some present bidders did purchase equipment and furniture from inside the administrative building. The buildings will be rescheduled for auction at a later date.