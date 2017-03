Hampton Lady Bulldogs beat Huntington in the opening round of state

Official Basketball Box Score — Game Totals — Final Statistics

Hampton vs Huntingdon

03/09/17 2:45 PM at Murphy Center/Murfreesboro, TN

Hampton 37 • 23-13

Total 3-Ptr Rebounds

## Player FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA Off Def Tot PF TP A TO Blk Stl Min

40 Garland, Megan f 8-13 0-0 0-0 6 5 11 2 16 1 3 2 2 24

11 Tuelle, Shyanne g 2-11 1-3 2-4 1 8 9 1 7 5 4 1 3 24

21 Grubb, Alexus g 3-6 0-3 4-4 0 4 4 0 10 0 4 0 1 24

23 Hill, Kinzey g 1-3 0-2 0-1 0 1 1 0 2 1 2 0 1 13

30 Hoyle, Brianna g 0-2 0-0 2-2 0 1 1 3 2 0 0 0 0 11

04 Royston, Kaysi 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 6

12 Bridgeman, Hope 0-1 0-1 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3

22 Guinn, Leeanne 0-1 0-0 0-0 2 2 4 1 0 0 1 0 0 9

25 Martin, Makayla 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 7

Team 0 3 3

Totals 14-38 1-9 8-11 9 24 33 8 37 7 16 3 9 121

1st – FG %: 4-11 36.4%

3FG %: 0-1 0.0%

FT %: 1-2 50.0%

2nd: 1-5 20.0%

0-2 0.0%

3-4 75.0%

3rd: 7-14 50.0%

1-4 25.0%

0-0 0.0%

4th: 2-8 25.0%

0-2 0.0%

4-5 80.0%

Game: 14-38 36.8%

1-9 11.1%

8-11 72.7%

Deadball

Rebounds

2

Huntingdon 29 • 25-5

Total 3-Ptr Rebounds

## Player FG-FGA FG-FGA FT-FTA Off Def Tot PF TP A TO Blk Stl Min

44 Keith, Jesica f 4-15 0-0 6-8 3 7 10 2 14 1 3 0 1 29

14 Smith, Taylor g 4-14 1-5 0-0 0 1 1 1 9 1 0 0 2 24

20 Webb, Leann g 0-2 0-1 0-0 1 2 3 5 0 1 0 0 3 24

23 Belew, Marisa g 1-5 0-1 2-2 3 2 5 2 4 0 3 0 2 11

30 Jones, Alli g 0-5 0-4 0-0 1 2 3 1 0 0 3 1 0 22

10 Dupree, Jasmine 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0+

42 Childress, Cheyenne 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 3 2 0 5 0 2 15

50 Angelos, Grace 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 -3

Team 2 2 4

Totals 10-43 1-11 8-10 10 16 26 15 29 3 14 1 10 122

1st – FG %: 0-7 0.0%

3FG %: 0-2 0.0%

FT %: 4-4 100.0%

2nd: 2-10 20.0%

0-4 0.0%

0-2 0.0%

3rd: 6-13 46.2%

1-3 33.3%

4-4 100.0%

4th: 2-13 15.4%

0-2 0.0%

0-0 0.0%

Game: 10-43 23.3%

1-11 9.1%

8-10 80.0%

Deadball

Rebounds

1

Officials:

Technical fouls: Hampton-None. Huntingdon-None.

Attendance:

Score by periods 1st 2nd 3rd 4th Total

Hampton 9 5 15 8 37

Huntingdon 4 4 17 4 29

Hampton vs Huntingdon

03/09/17 2:45 PM at Murphy Center/Murfreesboro, TN

1st PERIOD Play-by-Play (Page 1)

HOME TEAM: Huntingdon Time Score Margin VISITORS: Hampton

MISSED 3 PTR by Jones, Alli 07:42

REBOUND (OFF) by Belew, Marisa 07:42

MISSED 3 PTR by Belew, Marisa 07:39 REBOUND (DEF) by Tuelle, Shyanne

06:31 TURNOVR by Hill, Kinzey

STEAL by Smith, Taylor 06:29

MISSED LAYUP by Smith, Taylor 06:25 REBOUND (DEF) by Grubb, Alexus

06:07 MISSED JUMPER by Tuelle, Shyanne

06:07 REBOUND (OFF) by Garland, Megan

REBOUND (DEF) by Belew, Marisa 06:03 MISSED JUMPER by Garland, Megan

06:00 FOUL by Hoyle, Brianna (P1T1)

TURNOVR by Jones, Alli 05:48

05:47 STEAL by Grubb, Alexus

05:45 0 – 2 V 2 GOOD! LAYUP by Grubb, Alexus [FB/PNT]

TURNOVR by Belew, Marisa 05:29

05:28 STEAL by Hill, Kinzey

BLOCK by Jones, Alli 05:01 MISSED 3 PTR by Hill, Kinzey

04:59 REBOUND (OFF) by Garland, Megan

REBOUND (DEF) by Keith, Jesica 04:57 MISSED JUMPER by Garland, Megan

TURNOVR by Jones, Alli 04:39

04:38 STEAL by Tuelle, Shyanne

REBOUND (DEF) by Smith, Taylor 04:15 MISSED JUMPER by Tuelle, Shyanne

MISSED LAYUP by Smith, Taylor 04:08 BLOCK by Garland, Megan

REBOUND (OFF) by (TEAM) 04:06

TURNOVR by Keith, Jesica 03:42

03:25 TURNOVR by Hill, Kinzey

STEAL by Smith, Taylor 03:24

MISSED JUMPER by Keith, Jesica 03:12 REBOUND (DEF) by Hoyle, Brianna

02:46 TURNOVR by Garland, Megan

MISSED JUMPER by Keith, Jesica 02:29 REBOUND (DEF) by Tuelle, Shyanne

02:15 0 – 4 V 4 GOOD! LAYUP by Garland, Megan [PNT]

02:15 ASSIST by Tuelle, Shyanne

MISSED JUMPER by Belew, Marisa 02:03 REBOUND (DEF) by Tuelle, Shyanne

REBOUND (DEF) by Webb, Leann 01:56 MISSED JUMPER by Tuelle, Shyanne

GOOD! FT SHOT by Keith, Jesica 01:41 1 – 4 V 3 FOUL by Garland, Megan (P1T2)

GOOD! FT SHOT by Keith, Jesica 01:41 2 – 4 V 2

SUB IN : Childress, Cheyenne 01:41

SUB OUT: Jones, Alli 01:41

01:01 2 – 6 V 4 GOOD! JUMPER by Hill, Kinzey

GOOD! FT SHOT by Belew, Marisa 00:46 3 – 6 V 3 FOUL by Hoyle, Brianna (P2T3)

GOOD! FT SHOT by Belew, Marisa 00:46 4 – 6 V 2

00:46 SUB IN : Bridgeman, Hope

00:46 SUB IN : Martin, Makayla

00:46 SUB OUT: Hoyle, Brianna

00:46 SUB OUT: Hill, Kinzey

STEAL by Childress, Cheyenne 00:38 TURNOVR by Grubb, Alexus

TURNOVR by Childress, Cheyenne 00:38

00:29 MISSED JUMPER by Garland, Megan

00:29 REBOUND (OFF) by Tuelle, Shyanne

FOUL by Keith, Jesica (P1T1) 00:27 MISSED FT SHOT by Tuelle, Shyanne

00:27 REBOUND (OFF) by (DEADBALL)

00:27 4 – 7 V 3 GOOD! FT SHOT by Tuelle, Shyanne

TURNOVR by Belew, Marisa 00:14

00:13 STEAL by Garland, Megan

STEAL by Belew, Marisa 00:03 TURNOVR by Grubb, Alexus

TURNOVR by Belew, Marisa 00:03

00:00 4 – 9 V 5 GOOD! JUMPER by Garland, Megan

Hampton 9, Huntingdon 4

In Off 2nd Fast

1st period-only Paint T/O Chance Break Bench

Hampton 4 5 1 2 0

Huntingdon 0 0 0 0 0

Score tied – 0 times.

Lead changed – 0 times.

Hampton vs Huntingdon

03/09/17 2:45 PM at Murphy Center/Murfreesboro, TN

2nd PERIOD Play-by-Play (Page 1)

HOME TEAM: Huntingdon Time Score Margin VISITORS: Hampton

REBOUND (DEF) by Keith, Jesica 07:15 MISSED JUMPER by Garland, Megan

MISSED 3 PTR by Webb, Leann 06:55 REBOUND (DEF) by (TEAM)

SUB IN : Childress, Cheyenne 06:53 SUB IN : Martin, Makayla

SUB OUT: Belew, Marisa 06:53 SUB IN : Bridgeman, Hope

06:53 SUB OUT: Hoyle, Brianna

06:53 SUB OUT: Hill, Kinzey

REBOUND (DEF) by Keith, Jesica 06:48 MISSED 3 PTR by Tuelle, Shyanne

MISSED 3 PTR by Smith, Taylor 06:34

REBOUND (OFF) by Webb, Leann 06:34

GOOD! JUMPER by Smith, Taylor [PNT] 06:30 6 – 9 V 3

06:18 TURNOVR by Tuelle, Shyanne

STEAL by Webb, Leann 06:17

GOOD! LAYUP by Smith, Taylor [FB/PNT] 06:16 8 – 9 V 1

06:14 TIMEOUT 30sec

REBOUND (DEF) by Keith, Jesica 05:58 MISSED JUMPER by Martin, Makayla

TURNOVR by Childress, Cheyenne 05:39 STEAL by Martin, Makayla

FOUL by Childress, Cheyenne (P1T2) 05:39

05:39 SUB IN : Royston, Kaysi

05:39 SUB OUT: Bridgeman, Hope

04:41 TURNOVR by Martin, Makayla

STEAL by Childress, Cheyenne 04:40

MISSED FT SHOT by Keith, Jesica 04:36 FOUL by Martin, Makayla (P1T4)

REBOUND (OFF) by (DEADBALL) 04:36

MISSED FT SHOT by Keith, Jesica 04:36 REBOUND (DEF) by Grubb, Alexus

04:36 SUB IN : Hoyle, Brianna

04:36 SUB OUT: Martin, Makayla

FOUL by Keith, Jesica (P2T3) 04:34

REBOUND (DEF) by Keith, Jesica 04:12 MISSED 3 PTR by Grubb, Alexus

MISSED JUMPER by Keith, Jesica 03:54 REBOUND (DEF) by Garland, Megan

03:38 8 – 1 1 V 3 GOOD! LAYUP by Garland, Megan [PNT]

03:38 ASSIST by Tuelle, Shyanne

MISSED LAYUP by Childress, Cheyenne 03:22 REBOUND (DEF) by Grubb, Alexus

FOUL by Childress, Cheyenne (P2T4) 03:21

SUB IN : Belew, Marisa 03:21

SUB IN : Angelos, Grace 03:21

SUB OUT: Childress, Cheyenne 03:21

SUB OUT: Keith, Jesica 03:21

03:17 TURNOVR by Royston, Kaysi

STEAL by Webb, Leann 03:15

MISSED 3 PTR by Jones, Alli 03:06 REBOUND (DEF) by (TEAM)

02:58 SUB IN : Hill, Kinzey

02:58 SUB OUT: Royston, Kaysi

02:50 TURNOVR by Garland, Megan

STEAL by Belew, Marisa 02:49

TIMEOUT 30sec 02:32

MISSED JUMPER by Belew, Marisa 02:25 BLOCK by Garland, Megan

02:23 REBOUND (DEF) by Tuelle, Shyanne

FOUL by Belew, Marisa (P1T5) 02:10 MISSED FT SHOT by Tuelle, Shyanne

02:10 REBOUND (OFF) by (DEADBALL)

02:10 8 – 1 2 V 4 GOOD! FT SHOT by Tuelle, Shyanne

MISSED LAYUP by Smith, Taylor 01:47 REBOUND (DEF) by Garland, Megan

FOUL by Angelos, Grace (P1T6) 01:07

FOUL by Webb, Leann (P1T7) 00:10 8 – 1 3 V 5 GOOD! FT SHOT by Hoyle, Brianna

00:10 8 – 1 4 V 6 GOOD! FT SHOT by Hoyle, Brianna

MISSED 3 PTR by Smith, Taylor 00:02 REBOUND (DEF) by Tuelle, Shyanne

Hampton 14, Huntingdon 8

In Off 2nd Fast

2nd period-only Paint T/O Chance Break Bench

Hampton 2 0 0 0 0

Huntingdon 4 2 2 2 0

Score tied – 0 times.

Lead changed – 0 times.

Hampton vs Huntingdon

03/09/17 2:45 PM at Murphy Center/Murfreesboro, TN

3rd PERIOD Play-by-Play (Page 1)

HOME TEAM: Huntingdon Time Score Margin VISITORS: Hampton

MISSED LAYUP by Keith, Jesica 07:56 REBOUND (DEF) by Tuelle, Shyanne

07:52 TURNOVR by Tuelle, Shyanne

GOOD! JUMPER by Keith, Jesica [PNT] 07:49 1 0 – 1 4 V 4

06:34 1 0 – 1 7 V 7 GOOD! 3 PTR by Tuelle, Shyanne

06:34 ASSIST by Hill, Kinzey

MISSED 3 PTR by Jones, Alli 06:12

REBOUND (OFF) by Keith, Jesica 06:12

GOOD! FT SHOT by Keith, Jesica 06:08 1 1 – 1 7 V 6 FOUL by Hoyle, Brianna (P3T1)

GOOD! FT SHOT by Keith, Jesica 06:08 1 2 – 1 7 V 5

06:08 SUB IN : Martin, Makayla

06:08 SUB OUT: Hoyle, Brianna

06:07 1 2 – 1 9 V 7 GOOD! JUMPER by Tuelle, Shyanne

TURNOVR by Keith, Jesica 05:51

05:50 STEAL by Martin, Makayla

05:46 1 2 – 2 1 V 9 GOOD! LAYUP by Grubb, Alexus [PNT]

05:46 ASSIST by Tuelle, Shyanne

MISSED JUMPER by Keith, Jesica 05:34

REBOUND (OFF) by Belew, Marisa 05:34

GOOD! LAYUP by Belew, Marisa [PNT] 05:31 1 4 – 2 1 V 7

05:20 MISSED 3 PTR by Grubb, Alexus

05:20 REBOUND (OFF) by Garland, Megan

05:15 1 4 – 2 3 V 9 GOOD! LAYUP by Garland, Megan [PNT]

MISSED JUMPER by Keith, Jesica 05:00

REBOUND (OFF) by Keith, Jesica 05:00

GOOD! FT SHOT by Keith, Jesica 04:55 1 5 – 2 3 V 8 FOUL by Garland, Megan (P2T2)

GOOD! FT SHOT by Keith, Jesica 04:55 1 6 – 2 3 V 7

SUB IN : Childress, Cheyenne 04:55 SUB IN : Hoyle, Brianna

SUB OUT: Belew, Marisa 04:55 SUB OUT: Martin, Makayla

04:49 TURNOVR by Grubb, Alexus

GOOD! LAYUP by Keith, Jesica [PNT] 04:24 1 8 – 2 3 V 5

04:12 FOUL by Tuelle, Shyanne (P1T3)

04:12 TURNOVR by Tuelle, Shyanne

04:12 TIMEOUT 30sec

GOOD! LAYUP by Keith, Jesica [PNT] 04:08 2 0 – 2 3 V 3

REBOUND (DEF) by Keith, Jesica 04:02 MISSED 3 PTR by Hill, Kinzey

GOOD! LAYUP by Childress, Cheyenne [PNT 03:49 2 2 – 2 3 V 1

ASSIST by Keith, Jesica 03:49

REBOUND (DEF) by Jones, Alli 02:59 MISSED JUMPER by Hoyle, Brianna

TURNOVR by Childress, Cheyenne 02:43

02:41 STEAL by Tuelle, Shyanne

02:37 MISSED LAYUP by Tuelle, Shyanne

02:37 REBOUND (OFF) by Garland, Megan

02:33 MISSED JUMPER by Garland, Megan

02:33 REBOUND (OFF) by Garland, Megan

02:31 2 2 – 2 5 V 3 GOOD! JUMPER by Garland, Megan [PNT]

GOOD! 3 PTR by Smith, Taylor 02:04 2 5 – 2 5 T 1

ASSIST by Webb, Leann 02:04

01:44 2 5 – 2 7 V 2 GOOD! LAYUP by Garland, Megan [PNT]

01:44 ASSIST by Tuelle, Shyanne

MISSED 3 PTR by Smith, Taylor 01:31 REBOUND (DEF) by Tuelle, Shyanne

REBOUND (DEF) by Webb, Leann 01:22 MISSED JUMPER by Hoyle, Brianna

MISSED JUMPER by Keith, Jesica 01:03

REBOUND (OFF) by Jones, Alli 01:03

TURNOVR by Childress, Cheyenne 00:59

SUB IN : Belew, Marisa 00:59 SUB IN : Bridgeman, Hope

SUB OUT: Childress, Cheyenne 00:59 SUB OUT: Hill, Kinzey

00:48 2 5 – 2 9 V 4 GOOD! JUMPER by Garland, Megan [PNT]

00:48 ASSIST by Tuelle, Shyanne

TURNOVR by Keith, Jesica 00:35 STEAL by Garland, Megan

00:35 SUB IN : Guinn, Leeanne

00:35 SUB OUT: Hoyle, Brianna

00:13 MISSED 3 PTR by Bridgeman, Hope

Hampton vs Huntingdon

03/09/17 2:45 PM at Murphy Center/Murfreesboro, TN

3rd PERIOD Play-by-Play (Page 2)

HOME TEAM: Huntingdon Time Score Margin VISITORS: Hampton

REBOUND (DEF) by Belew, Marisa 00:13

MISSED LAYUP by Smith, Taylor 00:07 BLOCK by Tuelle, Shyanne

00:04 REBOUND (DEF) by Grubb, Alexus

Hampton 29, Huntingdon 25

In Off 2nd Fast

3rd period-only Paint T/O Chance Break Bench

Hampton 10 6 4 0 0

Huntingdon 10 6 6 0 2

Score tied – 1 time.

Lead changed – 0 times.

Hampton vs Huntingdon

03/09/17 2:45 PM at Murphy Center/Murfreesboro, TN

4th PERIOD Play-by-Play (Page 1)

HOME TEAM: Huntingdon Time Score Margin VISITORS: Hampton

08:00 SUB IN : Guinn, Leeanne

08:00 SUB IN : Bridgeman, Hope

08:00 SUB OUT: Hoyle, Brianna

08:00 SUB OUT: Hill, Kinzey

MISSED JUMPER by Smith, Taylor 07:48

REBOUND (OFF) by (TEAM) 07:48

MISSED 3 PTR by Jones, Alli 07:47

REBOUND (OFF) by Belew, Marisa 07:47

MISSED JUMPER by Belew, Marisa 07:47 REBOUND (DEF) by Tuelle, Shyanne

07:47 MISSED JUMPER by Guinn, Leeanne

07:47 REBOUND (OFF) by Garland, Megan

07:47 2 5 – 3 1 V 6 GOOD! JUMPER by Garland, Megan [PNT]

MISSED LAYUP by Keith, Jesica 07:47 REBOUND (DEF) by Guinn, Leeanne

07:47 MISSED 3 PTR by Grubb, Alexus

07:47 REBOUND (OFF) by Guinn, Leeanne

FOUL by Belew, Marisa (P2T1) 07:46

SUB IN : Childress, Cheyenne 07:32 SUB IN : Royston, Kaysi

SUB OUT: Belew, Marisa 07:32 SUB OUT: Bridgeman, Hope

07:29 MISSED 3 PTR by Tuelle, Shyanne

07:29 REBOUND (OFF) by Guinn, Leeanne

05:47 TURNOVR by Grubb, Alexus

STEAL by Keith, Jesica 05:46

GOOD! LAYUP by Smith, Taylor [FB/PNT] 05:41 2 7 – 3 1 V 4

05:29 TURNOVR by Tuelle, Shyanne

05:29 TIMEOUT TEAM

MISSED JUMPER by Smith, Taylor 05:23 REBOUND (DEF) by Garland, Megan

REBOUND (DEF) by (TEAM) 05:21 MISSED JUMPER by Tuelle, Shyanne

TURNOVR by Childress, Cheyenne 05:08

FOUL by Childress, Cheyenne (P3T2) 04:51 2 7 – 3 2 V 5 GOOD! FT SHOT by Grubb, Alexus

04:51 2 7 – 3 3 V 6 GOOD! FT SHOT by Grubb, Alexus

04:51 SUB IN : Martin, Makayla

04:51 SUB OUT: Royston, Kaysi

GOOD! LAYUP by Keith, Jesica [PNT] 03:38 2 9 – 3 3 V 4

ASSIST by Smith, Taylor 03:38

03:21 2 9 – 3 5 V 6 GOOD! LAYUP by Grubb, Alexus [PNT]

03:21 ASSIST by Garland, Megan

MISSED LAYUP by Keith, Jesica 03:11 REBOUND (DEF) by Garland, Megan

REBOUND (DEF) by (TEAM) 02:57 MISSED JUMPER by Tuelle, Shyanne

SUB IN : Belew, Marisa 02:55

SUB OUT: Childress, Cheyenne 02:55

MISSED LAYUP by Keith, Jesica 02:38 REBOUND (DEF) by Garland, Megan

FOUL by Webb, Leann (P2T3) 02:03

FOUL by Smith, Taylor (P1T4) 01:39

TIMEOUT TEAM 01:39

01:39 SUB IN : Hill, Kinzey

01:39 SUB OUT: Martin, Makayla

FOUL by Webb, Leann (P3T5) 01:31

01:27 TURNOVR by Garland, Megan

STEAL by Webb, Leann 01:25

MISSED LAYUP by Keith, Jesica 01:16

REBOUND (OFF) by Keith, Jesica 01:16

01:14 FOUL by Guinn, Leeanne (P1T4)

TURNOVR by Jones, Alli 01:08

01:07 STEAL by Tuelle, Shyanne

REBOUND (DEF) by Jones, Alli 01:03 MISSED LAYUP by Tuelle, Shyanne

MISSED JUMPER by Jones, Alli 00:57 REBOUND (DEF) by Hill, Kinzey

FOUL by Webb, Leann (P4T6) 00:44

FOUL by Jones, Alli (P1T7) 00:40 2 9 – 3 6 V 7 GOOD! FT SHOT by Grubb, Alexus

00:40 2 9 – 3 7 V 8 GOOD! FT SHOT by Grubb, Alexus

00:40 TIMEOUT TEAM

Hampton vs Huntingdon

03/09/17 2:45 PM at Murphy Center/Murfreesboro, TN

4th PERIOD Play-by-Play (Page 2)

HOME TEAM: Huntingdon Time Score Margin VISITORS: Hampton

SUB IN : Angelos, Grace 00:40

SUB OUT: Belew, Marisa 00:40

MISSED JUMPER by Webb, Leann 00:22 REBOUND (DEF) by Guinn, Leeanne

00:22 TURNOVR by Guinn, Leeanne

MISSED 3 PTR by Smith, Taylor 00:19 REBOUND (DEF) by (TEAM)

FOUL by Webb, Leann (P5T8) 00:05 MISSED FT SHOT by Hill, Kinzey

REBOUND (DEF) by Keith, Jesica 00:05

SUB IN : Dupree, Jasmine 00:05

SUB OUT: Webb, Leann 00:05

Hampton 37, Huntingdon 29

In Off 2nd Fast

4th period-only Paint T/O Chance Break Bench

Hampton 4 2 2 0 0

Huntingdon 4 2 0 2 0

Score tied – 0 times.

Lead changed – 0 times.

