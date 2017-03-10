Former Sullivan County corrections officer charged with assault on inmate

[anvplayer video=”1276623

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A former Sullivan County, Tenn., corrections officer was indicted for assault against an inmate, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A TBI news release said Edward Smith Jr., 38, who was a corrections officer at the Sullivan County Jail, was indicted by grand jury with two counts of assault. He turned himself in Friday afternoon and was released on $7,500 bond.

Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus requested TBI investigate an incident that happened at the jail Jan. 16, where Smith confronted an unruly inmate. Smith was captured on surveillance video forcing that inmate to the floor twice.