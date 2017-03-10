Exterminators spray for bed bugs at Sulphur Springs Elementary

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Exterminators are trying to get rid of some bugs at Sulphur Springs Elementary in Jonesborough, TN.

Washington County, TN Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton tells News Channel 11 a teacher found a bed bug at the school Thursday.

This comes after two bugs were found three weeks ago but it was not confirmed if those were bed bugs.

Exterminators sprayed the class room and there was no sign of bugs until Thursday of this week.

Halliburton said the exterminators were in the room again Thursday night spraying, they believe there’s no need to move students into another room.

Halliburton said the kids have been putting their things in plastic bags as a precaution. She added that bed bugs haven’t been a problem at the school in the past and at this time there’s no need to make any changes to the school schedule.