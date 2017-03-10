ETSU’s Owenby named to Johnny Bench Award watch list

JOHNSON CITY, TN- For the second straight season, junior catcher Hagen Owenby (Knoxville, Tenn.) was named to the Johnny Bench Award watch list, which awards the best NCAA Division I catcher.

Owenby is one of 85 catchers named on the watch list, and he is one of four Southern Conference catchers to be nominated for the prestigious award. This is also the second straight season the TD AmeriTrade Home Run Derby winner has been placed on the Johnny Bench watch list.

The All-American has a .314 batting average on the year with 16 hits and a pair of home runs. He has a .451 slugging percentage with a .435 on-base percentage hitting out of the three slot for the Bucs. He has scored 13 times this year and walked a team-best 11 times, which is 39th-best in the country.

He is also one of the hardest batters to strikeout this year in the country as he ranks 15th in that category.

Courtesy: East Tennessee State Athletics