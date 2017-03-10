Drug task force agents neutralize meth lab inside Joneborough home

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Local drug task force agents were called to a home in Jonesborough after a man was reported down at the home.

The Jonesborough Police Department was called to the home on Thursday located on 126 Headtown Road around 6:30 p.m. Officers said while searching the home they discovered a one-pot meth lab.

Police said those who were inside the home were removed for their safety and agents with the First Judicial Drug Task Force along with those from the Tennessee Dangerous Drugs Task Force responded and neutralized the components of the lab.

The JPD says criminal charges are pending in this case.