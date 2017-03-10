Daylight savings time means it is time to check those smoke alarms

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL-TV) – Everyone will gain an extra hour of daylight in the afternoons beginning on Sunday.

The first daylight savings time of the year arrives this weekend at 2 am on Sunday morning meaning that you will lose an hour of sleep this weekend, but gain an extra hour of daylight in the afternoons. Daylight savings time also means it is time for you to do something else for your and your family’s safety. Check the batteries in the smoke detectors in your home.

“A lot of times, people forget to check them until they hear them beeping because the battery is going dead. You should check them every month but this is a great time for you and your family to go check them and also make sure they are not over 10 years old. If they are over 10 years old, they need to be replaced.”, Kingsport Fire Department Public Education Officer Barry Brickey said.

Even if you have a smoke alarm that is wired into your home’s electrical system, it should be checked every month to make sure that it is working. Also, if it is over 10 years old, it needs to be replaced.

“Smoke alarms have a 10 year life span, and some of the news ones will actually have multiple smoke sensors in them. An ionization and a photo-electric and you get the best protection with that. And also you can get a long life battery, a 10 year battery as a matter of fact, that can go inside of those and some even have a sealed battery so you can put them up and you don’t have to change those batteries for 10 years, but you still should check them,”, Brickey said, “A smoke detector will give you a 50% better chance of surviving if there is a house fire, and what it will do, an ionization smoke alarms will pick up the difference in the charged particles from the smoke. It will pick up a fast burning fire really quickly. A photo electric will pick up a slow burning fire, so it’s best to have both sensors inside that alarm, that way you have the best, quickest protection if you were to have a fire.”

“It’s best to have both sensors inside that alarm, that way you have the best, quickest protection if you were to have a fire.”, Brickey said.

Daylight savings time is also a good time to go over an escape plan for your house with your family, especially if you have young children in the house.

Brickey added, “Any room that you have in your home, you need to have two ways out. Bedrooms, living room, kitchen, and one of those may be your front door or your side door and sometimes it might even be a window. So your family needs to know that just in case there is something that happens.”

