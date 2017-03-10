City manager to meet with employees after task force recommends removal of Johnson City fire chief

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City’s city manager plans to meet with fire department employees starting this week after a report was issued by a task force of firefighters that recommended, among other things, replacing the current fire chief.

The task force, formed after an employee survey revealed a majority of firefighters have little confidence in Fire Chief Mark Scott’s ability to lead, developed 17 considerations regarding the fire department.

WJHL reported nearly a year ago about an internal city investigation that found Scott may have abused a subordinate.

Peterson began reviewing the task force recommendations and told WJHL that he would honor a request to review the recommendations with firefighters.

“Because of the nature of their shifts, I will do that in three separate meetings starting this week,” Peterson wrote in an email.

He went on to say that many of the recommendations are good practices that should be applied across the city, but that some are specific to the fire department.

“I look forward to hearing more from the firefighters about each of these and how they suggest we could best implement them within their department,” Peterson said in the email.

Peterson stressed the importance of communication moving forward.

“I don’t see this as a committee that was created to develop a report – I see this as a partnership that we are forging to ensure the best possible fire department for years to come,” Peterson said.

