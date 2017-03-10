Now on sale: Buccaneer SoCon Championship gear

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Buccaneer fans now have the opportunity to purchase SoCon Championship shirts.

Fresh on the shelves, the shirts arrived Thursday morning all the way from North Dakota. The shirts have the date of the winning game and the year.

Manager of Trademark and Licensing Barbara Mason contacted the bookstore and had them design a logo when she saw the Bucs were close to winning the champion.

After the win, the shirts were ordered.

“We’ve got some gear to showcase the championship, the actual regular-season champion title in addition to the road to the final four. It’s terrific”, Mason said.

Also for sale are ETSU March madness shirts. There are two designs and one of those designs mentions the road to Phoenix, which is where the championship will be held.

If you want to purchase your own piece Buccaneer history you can go to the campus bookstore.

There are also two websites, www.shopetsu.com and www.etsugear.com

Mason said she expects the gear to sellout.

