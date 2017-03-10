Brim’s Snacks purchases Pure Foods; in process of purchasing a lease on building

KINGSPORT, TN (WHJL) – A company that was only operational in Kingsport for about a year now has a new owner.

Brim’s Snacks has purchased Pure Foods and the company is now in the process of purchasing a lease on the building.

The company out of western Tennessee makes more traditional snacks, compared to the healthier options Pure Foods offered.

Clay Walker, CEO of Networks, said people who were hired by Pure Foods will get to keep their jobs.

“Some of the people that were laid off by Pure Foods hopefully will be going to work, those people who are still there will maintain their jobs and that’s the most important thing,” Walker said.

Leaders feel confident this company will be around for a while.

“It’s pretty much a family run business and they’re good folks,” Walker said. “We feel very comfortable after meeting with them when they’ve been in town, we’ve had numerous phone conversations and they’re going to be a great fit here.”

Pure Foods was in a lease agreement with the Kingsport Economic Development Board on the building.

Now that Brim is coming in, taxpayers will not have to foot the bill for the building.

