“Born in Bristol” to be shown at London country music festival

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and the Virginia Tourism Commission have worked with the Birthplace of Country Music to make a documentary detailing the 1927 Bristol Sessions.

The film details the impact the sessions had on country music.

The film is called “Born in Bristol” and will be shown later this year in Bristol. The documentary will be shown this Sunday at the Country 2 Country Music Festival in London to a crowd of more than 80,000 people.

Marketing Director at Birthplace of Country Music Kim Davis said having this film shown to such a large international audience really puts Bristol on a bigger stage.

“It’s very exciting because it’s going to give us international exposure to an audience that may look at coming to Bristol and visiting Bristol later on when they’re making some vacation plans”, Davis said.

Before the film airs there will be a question and answer with country music star Marty Stuart.

