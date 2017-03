ARMORY, NY- Daniel Boone’s Ben Varghese captured the New Balance Nationals Indoor title in the 5,000 meter boy’s event in New York on Friday night.

Varghese pulled away from the pack with about 600 meters remaining and never looked back, crossing the line first in a time of 14 minutes, 47.25 seconds.

Varghese finished 34th overall at the Nike Cross Country Nationals in Decemeber, after finishing second overall at the Southeast Regionals.