As deadline passes, future of Elizabethton Twins remains uncertain

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) — The future of an Appalachian League minor league baseball team remains uncertain. The City of Elizabethton set a deadline for Friday for the Minnesota Twins to commit to staying beyond the 2017 season.

City leaders told News Channel 11, as of Friday afternoon, no agreement has been reached, but they remain hopeful. The Twins have had a team in Elizabethton for 43 years.

More than a year ago, the Minnesota Twins told Elizabethton leaders they wanted to see upgrades to the clubhouse at Joe O’Brien Field.

The city told Twins management it would be willing to invest in a major renovation of the clubhouse and other facilities at Joe O’Brien Field.

But last August, Twins management withdrew its commitment to contribute to more than $600,000 to the project but later said they’d reconsider depending on the city’s response.

A task force was formed and quickly formulated a plan to upgrade the facility, and the city moved forward to borrow the money.

But Twins management has yet to let the city know if the major league team would commit to extending the contract to play in Elizabethton beyond the 2017 season.

On February 24th, the city of Elizabethton asked the Minnesota Twins to let them know by today if the major league team planned to keep the team the city beyond this year and if they planned to assist with funding the project.

Elizabethton’s budget hearing process starts next week.

The Parks and Recreation department goes before the city to outline capital budget needs next Thursday.

The Twins are committed to stay in Elizabethton through the upcoming season. The city’s task force said it wants to do everything possible to keep the team in town.

