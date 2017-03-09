Yee Haw hosting fundraiser for mountain bike trail construction

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – There is a fundraiser going on Thursday night in Johnson City aimed at helping a couple of mountain biking trails.

The Tri-Cities Chapter of the Southern Off-Road Bicycle Association and Yee Haw Brewery are hosting “Pints for Trails” beginning at 7 pm at the brewery in Downtown Johnson City and proceeds will go toward construction efforts on the mountain bike trail at Winged Deer Park and the upcoming one on Tannery Knob. The event includes a silent auction, drawings for prizes and live music.

The bike trail at Winged Deer Park opened last fall and is the first city owned bike trail. The trail is on the back side of the park with the same entrance to the park as the frisbee golf course. The trail starts right next to the walking trail near the start of the frisbee golf course.

“The first park that we noticed that could be very advantageous to hosting mountain biking is Winged Deer Park. The terrain opens up a lot of acreage that we could utilize for such. We have waling trails already installed here,”, Parks & Rec Cycling Facilitator Jim Hughes said, “We have been continually adding to the bike park, we’re now closing in on a couple of miles of improved blue/green is what we refer to it, much like the ski slopes, that is more of a moderate terrain and we’re expanding hopefully up to almost five miles.”

Work is continuing to expand the trail and hope to expand it to nearly 5 miles by the end of the project.

“A lot of manpower has been involved in this one, this has been a labor of love thru volunteerism, the SORBA volunteers, people that mountain bike, people that are involved in mountain biking within SORBA, actually had a master plan, had a professional lay this out, and then they have, thru donations and fractions of time, come in and developed this mountain bike park.”, Hughes said.

Cycling has become one of the largest growing hobbies in Johnson City and there are already many miles of trials across the city, but there are big plans for even more. The city also owns nearly 800 acres in Buffalo Mountain Park and are looking to put a mountain bike trial there once the one at Winged Deer Park is completed.

Hughes added, “With the Tweetsie Trail, with some of the tie-ins with that trail, from over thru Tipton-Haynes all the way to the foothills of Buffalo Mountain, we can actually, say, leave old downtown Johnson City on a bicycle, and maybe, in 15-20 years, go all the way down into the Smokies by bike trails.”

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.