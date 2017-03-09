Workers clearing Blue Ridge Parkway after rockslide

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Crews in North Carolina are working to clear a rockslide along the Blue Ridge Parkway northeast of Asheville.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports (http://avlne.ws/2lFfWLQ) a rockslide Saturday brought down more than 100 tons of rocks on the parkway just south of the Craggy Gardens Visitors Center.

Contractors hoped to start removing the debris Thursday. They are not sure what damage they will find on the roadway.

Mike Molling is chief of maintenance and engineering for the parkway and says the area between Asheville and Mount Mitchell is one of the most unstable parts of the highway.

Officials don’t know how long the 13-mile stretch between Bull Gap and Craggy Gardens will be closed.

The 469-mile parkway stretches from Shenandoah National Park in Virginia to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Cherokee, North Carolina.

