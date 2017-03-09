WeMissYouBIG: Rappers, fans remember Notorious B.I.G. 20 years after death

NEW YORK (NEXSTAR/AP) — The Notorious B.I.G. is being remembered by his wife, Faith Evans, and by collaborator Sean “Diddy” Combs 20 years after his killing.

Combs asked social media users to salute the rapper also known as Biggie Smalls by rapping their favorite Biggie verse and posting videos on social media. He put up a somber video message saying “time heals all wounds, but this one ain’t healed yet.”

20 years ago today we lost the greatest rapper of all time, The Notorious B.I.G. We’re celebrating his life through his music and through his legacy today. I want everyone to get involved and rap your favorite Biggie verse, tag me and use the hashtag #WeMissYouBIG @badboyent A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:00pm PST

Evans said in an appearance on the syndicated “The Breakfast Club” morning radio show Thursday she hasn’t been able to find closure and “live with the great memories of Big that we have.”

In honor of his death anniversary, Evans released two duets with her late husband, “The King and I.”

NOTE: Some videos below may contain vulgarity or graphic content.

B.I.G.’s real name was Christopher Wallace. He was fatally shot in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997, at age 24.

The case remains unsolved, but it is believed to be linked to an East Coast-West Coast rivalry with another hip-hop icon, Tupac “2Pac” Shakur, who was killed in drive-by shooting in Sept. 1996.

#wemissyouBIG #BIG20 A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on Mar 9, 2017 at 4:03am PST

IT WAS ALL A DREAM! S/O my brother, Brooklyn's own @myfabolouslife!! Post your favorite Biggie verse, tag me and use the hashtag #WeMissYouBIG!! A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on Mar 9, 2017 at 6:00am PST

#BIGGIE u were AHEAD of your time LYRICALLY DELIVERY PUNCHLINES & with your songs u painted a picture for us listeners🤴🏾1ofTheBest #FACTS💯🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Z1I55ofyhW — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) March 9, 2017

I see you @therealswizzz @aliciakeys let's go #WeMissYouBIG #teamLOVE A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on Mar 9, 2017 at 2:00pm PST

IT WAS ALL A DREAM! S/O my brother @myfabolouslife! Rap your favorite Biggie verse, tag me and use the hashtag #WeMissYouBIG! pic.twitter.com/S9rgwUa4AQ — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) March 9, 2017