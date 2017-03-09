#WeMissYouBIG: Rappers, fans remember Notorious B.I.G. 20 years after death

Marion Kirkpatrick, Media General Published: Updated:
Jermaine McGriff, 20, a Bedford Stuyvesant-based rapper whose rap name is Flispy Flexin, records a music video in front of a street art portrait of the late rapper Biggie Smalls, also known as Notorious B.I.G., Tuesday, April 22, 2014, in Brooklyn's cutting-edge Bushwick neighborhood in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (NEXSTAR/AP) — The Notorious B.I.G. is being remembered by his wife, Faith Evans, and by collaborator Sean “Diddy” Combs 20 years after his killing.

Combs asked social media users to salute the rapper also known as Biggie Smalls by rapping their favorite Biggie verse and posting videos on social media. He put up a somber video message saying “time heals all wounds, but this one ain’t healed yet.”

Evans said in an appearance on the syndicated “The Breakfast Club” morning radio show Thursday she hasn’t been able to find closure and “live with the great memories of Big that we have.”

In honor of his death anniversary, Evans released two duets with her late husband, “The King and I.”

NOTE: Some videos below may contain vulgarity or graphic content.

B.I.G.’s real name was Christopher Wallace. He was fatally shot in Los Angeles on March 9, 1997, at age 24.

The case remains unsolved, but it is believed to be linked to an East Coast-West Coast rivalry with another hip-hop icon, Tupac “2Pac” Shakur, who was killed in drive-by shooting in Sept. 1996.

#wemissyouBIG #BIG20

A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on

I see you @therealswizzz @aliciakeys let's go #WeMissYouBIG #teamLOVE

A post shared by DIDDY (@diddy) on

