UPDATE: Second case of meningitis confirmed in Smyth County, Va.

SMYTH COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A second case of meningitis has been confirmed in Smyth County, Va. according to the Virginia Department of Health officials.

Public information officer Edie Bobko confirmed that one of the suspected cases of meningitis reported yesterday has now been verified.

The newly confirmed case is a sibling of the case confirmed Tuesday. At this point there are two confirmed case and one remaining suspected case in the county.

Bobko said they are still testing to determine the specific type of meningitis and that definitive results on those tests should come sometime next week.

Officials with Smyth County, Va. Schools confirmed on Wednesday that Chilhowie Elementary School would be closed Thursday and Friday because of the illness.

Health officials said only those in close contact with the case should be concerned and that while meningitis is very serious, it is not particularly contagious – since it can only be transferred in very close contact such as drinking or eating after someone.

