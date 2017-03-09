TN lawmakers taking action after learning Net Trans to stop services in urban areas

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – Tennessee lawmakers are taking action after learning Net Trans will stop service in parts of the Tri-Cities in less than a month.

“Folks need to be able to get to work, folks need to be able to get to the hospital, and if we don’t do something folks could lose their jobs and possibly lose their lives if they can’t get to the hospital,” said State Representative Micah Van Huss of Jonesborough.

Van Huss says he, Rep. Matthew Hill and Rep. Bud Hulsey are working with the Tennessee Department of Transportation to try to secure emergency funding.

“To be able to pay either Johnson City transit to fill the gap or to allow Net Trans to make a contract with Johnson City to be able to do it themselves,” Van Huss said.

It is a fix he said if granted, would take effect immediately, but the lawmakers are also aiming for a more permanent solution.

“We intend to address it in the fiscal budget,” Van Huss said.

Representative Van Huss said if this change does affect you, you can call his office at 615-741-1717.

He said lawmakers are still waiting to hear back from TDOT.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.