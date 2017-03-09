Round 2? Carter County schools close due to illness

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL TV) – It seems that round two of a string of illnesses is hitting Carter County Schools, as the director has canceled classes for Friday and Monday.

Director of Carter County Schools Kevin Ward said his school system will close due to a combination of illnesses that seem to be influenza, stomach virus and strep throat.

Ward said that on Wednesday the school system had an attendance rate of 89 percent. Thursday’s attendance began at 84 percent but fell throughout the day. The illnesses are affecting not only students, but also teachers, substitute teachers and bus drivers.

Carter County Schools closed for one day last month due to illness. Many other local school systems also closed for varying lengths of time in February to prevent the spread of illness.