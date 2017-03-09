RadioShack files bankruptcy for 2nd time; Closing nearly 200 stores this week

By Published: Updated:
RadioShack
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2015 file photo shows a RadioShack store in Dallas. Troubled electronics retailer RadioShack has filed for bankruptcy for the second time in just over two years. The Fort Worth, Texas-based retailer filed its petition in bankruptcy court in Delaware on Wednesday, March 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Troubled electronics retailer RadioShack has filed for bankruptcy for the second time in just over two years.

The company says it’s closing about 200 stores and evaluating options on the remaining 1,300. Chief Executive Officer Dene Rogers says it made progress in stabilizing operations since filing for bankruptcy in 2015.

But Rogers says, several reasons, including a partnership with wireless carrier Sprint that proved not to be as profitable as expected, prompted the latest bankruptcy filing.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s