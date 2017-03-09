RadioShack files bankruptcy for 2nd time; Closing nearly 200 stores this week

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Troubled electronics retailer RadioShack has filed for bankruptcy for the second time in just over two years.

The company says it’s closing about 200 stores and evaluating options on the remaining 1,300. Chief Executive Officer Dene Rogers says it made progress in stabilizing operations since filing for bankruptcy in 2015.

But Rogers says, several reasons, including a partnership with wireless carrier Sprint that proved not to be as profitable as expected, prompted the latest bankruptcy filing.