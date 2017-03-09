President Trump to speak in Nashville next Wednesday

WKRN Staff Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks to the Major County Sheriffs' Association and Major Cities Chiefs Association, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/WJHL) – President Donald Trump will be speaking at Municipal Auditorium next Wednesday.

Two Trump delegates confirmed the visit to WKRN  Thursday morning.The Nashville Municipal Auditorium also confirmed the president has booked their venue for March 15.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Central Time. The event is slated to begin at 6:30 p.m. Central Time.

For more information or to get tickets to the event, click here.  

The Nashville Municipal Auditorium is located at  417 4th Ave. North.

