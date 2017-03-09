Police deliver new bicycle to boy robbed of lunch money

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A boy who had his lunch and bicycle money stolen by a bully got a surprise Wednesday morning.

Clearwater police surprised Ander Gonzalez, 10, with a new bicycle at Skycrest Elementary School.

When police learned some of the money stolen from Ander on Tuesday was meant for a new bike, they set a plan in motion.

Walmart donated a bike and Chainwheel Drive did some last-minute alterations. Police provided a new helmet.

Officers brought the bike to school and surprised Ander.

Ander took a spin up and down the sidewalk before returning to class.

