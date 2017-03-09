Not ready for Daylight Saving Time? How to adjust to the time change



SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s almost time to spring ahead, but before we lose that extra hour of sleep, one local doctor wants to share some tips on how to adjust to the time change.

Dr. Mike Sevilla from the Family Practice Center of Salem also discussed some of the dangers of sleep deprivation.

A study from the University of Colorado found that the number of heart attacks jumps 24 percent on the Monday after a time change.

An examination of mining injuries from 1983 to 2006 revealed that the Monday after a time change, workers sustained more injuries compared to the rest of the year.

Sleep deprivation can delay reaction time, sometimes preventing a person from making good decisions, so the number of car accidents also increases.

But, Daylight Saving Time doesn’t have to be so dangerous.

Sevilla suggests for parents to start gradually putting their children to bed 15 minutes earlier, then working until they have reached one full hour earlier.

He also says people should avoid bright lights before going to bed, like TVs, phones and computers.

Aiming for at least 30 minutes of exercise during the day, most days of the week, should also help.

But, for those who can’t fall asleep and have been awake for more than 20 minutes, Sevilla suggests to get up, go to another room and do something relaxing to help get you drowsy, like reading a paperback book or newspaper.