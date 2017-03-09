Man accused of sporadic Johnson City police chase, crash waives rights to preliminary hearing

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
Ryan Presnell (Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A man accused of leading police on a sporadic chase across Johnson City last month has waived his rights to a preliminary hearing.

Johnson City police said at one point during the chase, 32-year-old Ryan Presnell began driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 26.

He continued to ignore emergency lights and sirens – nearly striking vehicles, police said.

Presnell eventually crashed through a fence on East 11th Avenue, according to police, and drove through the backyards of several homes and eventually crashed into a barn on Silverdale Drive.

He’s charged with 11 counts reckless endangerment, possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia, simple possession of methamphetamine, 2 counts of vandalism under $1000, vandalism over $10,000, burglary, evading arrest, driving under the influence, and leaving the scene of an accident.

On Thursday morning, Presnell waived his rights to a preliminary hearing on all charges. His case will be presented to a grand jury for review. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 7 at 9:00 a.m.

The presiding judge did not reduce his bond which was originally set at $146,000.

