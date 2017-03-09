Jennifer Lopez possibly dating A-Rod

In the video: JLo and ARod might be dating, Nick Viall will definitely be getting engaged on next week’s episode of “The Bachelor” and “America’s Got Talent” might have a new host! If you are reading this on a mobile device, click here to watch.

(CNN) – Singer and songwriter, Jennifer Lopez is dating baseball icon Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez, according to People magazine.

A source says they’ve been dating for a few weeks and that Lopez is single, but ‘having fun.’

Couple names for the pair like J-Rod and A-Lo are already sweeping the web!

A representative for Rodriguez had no comment, and a rep for Lopez has not yet commented.

