Jennifer Lopez possibly dating A-Rod

(CNN) – Singer and songwriter, Jennifer Lopez is dating baseball icon Alex “A-Rod” Rodriguez, according to People magazine.

A source says they’ve been dating for a few weeks and that Lopez is single, but ‘having fun.’

Couple names for the pair like J-Rod and A-Lo are already sweeping the web!

A representative for Rodriguez had no comment, and a rep for Lopez has not yet commented.