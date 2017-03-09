House panel OKs health bill, but industry groups say ‘no’

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, left, listens to the committee's ranking member, Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 8, 2017, as the committee began markup of the long-awaited plan by Republicans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have won an initial victory in their effort to erase former President Barack Obama’s health care overhaul. They’ve pushed a measure through the House Ways and Means Committee repealing tax penalties on people who don’t buy insurance.

The legislation would also end income-based subsidies the government gives people to buy coverage. Instead, it creates tax credits based largely on age.

The Ways and Means panel approved the package early Thursday after a marathon day of debate and party-line votes that began Wednesday morning.

The measure would end taxes Obama’s law has clamped on high-earners, segments of the health industry and others. The law has used that money to finance expanded coverage to millions of Americans.

The Energy and Commerce committee worked on another portion of the bill.

