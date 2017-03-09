Health officials: 17 flu deaths in North Carolina last week

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina health officials say 17 people died from the flu last week, marking the fourth straight week that the death toll reached double digits.

The latest information from the state Department of Health and Human Services released Thursday shows all 17 deaths were adults. There had been pediatric deaths in four of the five previous weeks.

For the current flu season, the death toll is at 83. For all of the 2015-2016 flu season in North Carolina, there were 59 deaths. During no week last season were there more than nine deaths.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)