Greene County woman indicted after wild police chase, shooting in Sevier, Cocke counties

COSBY (WATE) – A Greene County woman has been indicted in connection with a wild police chase that ended with her being shot by a Cocke County deputy last month.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Chelsey Dunbar, 28, is charged with aggravated assault, felony evading arrest and reckless endangerment.

TBI says the incident started on February 5 when a National Park Service ranger saw a vehicle speeding on Highway 441 in Gatlinburg and stopped the vehicle. As the ranger approached, the driver, identified as Dunbar, turned the vehicle around and sped off in the opposite direction, running over the ranger’s foot.

The ranger and Gatlinburg police officers chased after Dunbar on Highway 321 into Cocke County, at which point the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office became involved. Eventually, the chase went onto Highway 32 in Cosby where Dunbar pulled into Smoky Mountain Elementary School.

Deputies tried to block her vehicle, but she rammed the front of a cruiser and drove over a curb. She then kept driving off the roadway and into a field. Deputies again tried to block her vehicle, at which point TBI says Dunbar struck a deputy who had stepped out of his vehicle.

She then continued to drive toward the injured deputy and that’s when deputies fired shots at her. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Dunbar is currently being held on $25,000 bond.