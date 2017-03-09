ETSU unveils fundraising initiative; gives tour of football stadium

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The East Tennessee State University football team enters its third season this year and for the first time, the Bucs will kickoff in a brand new stadium on campus.

The football team will begin spring practice on Monday as they prepare for arguably their most anticipated game yet on the field at ETSU.

For the past two seasons, the team has called Kermit-Tipton Stadium at Science Hill High School its home field.

But that won’t be the case this year.

ETSU Athletic Director, Dr. Richard Sander, said stadium construction is ahead of schedule.

“It’s a beautiful stadium. The venue is set in a very aesthetically attractive area and so I think it’s going to be something that is really going to change to face of ETSU and this whole region,” Dr. Sander said.

ETSU is also unveiling a new fundraising initiative in hopes of raising $15 million.

It’s part of a strategic plan, in the works for the past three years, to improve the athletic facilities around campus.

The $15 million dollars is the last leg of a $57 million dollar initiative.

The money has helped upgrade Freedom Hall, build a football stadium, renovate weight rooms and locker rooms and improve Brooks Gym.

ETSU says there are three ways to donate: the 1911 legacy, the Letterman’s legacy, and the family tree legacy.

“This is a great opportunity for people to get involved and do something,” said Dr. Sander. “You know we’re not asking people to give a million dollars. Everybody can find a level that they can participate in. The recognition, you know we want people – all these gifts will be recognized for as long as ETSU stands.”

The Bucs’ first game is a home game against Limestone on Saturday, September 2 at 7 p.m.

