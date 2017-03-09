ETSU athletics announces “Embrace Excellence Initiatives”

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (March 9, 2017) – During a gathering inside the ETSU/MSHA Athletics Center Thursday afternoon, the ETSU Department of Intercollegiate Athletics unveiled innovative fund-raising initiatives aimed at improving facilities and developing new resources that will provide opportunities for student-athletes throughout the Buccaneers program.

Named the “Embrace Excellence Initiatives,” this new effort will provide resources for multiple ETSU teams, and will initially provide three ways for Bucs’ fans to be involved. To learn more about each initiative and to make your gift to ETSU athletics, visit givebucs.com. The opportunities to give include:

1911 Legacy – A rock excavated from the ETSU Football stadium construction site will serve as a focal point for embracing excellence. Strategically located, this rock will be complimented by a beautiful wall of donor recognition at the north end of the football stadium. Up to 1911 donors can contribute a minimum of $111 to the Embrace Excellence Initiatives in order to be recognized in the 1911 Legacy. This legacy is created to celebrate the heritage of East Tennessee State University and its founding in 1911. Donor wall inclusion will provide up to 30 characters of recognition i.e., “The Buccaneer Family.” This recognition space will be used to formally recognize contributing members to the 1911 Legacy.

Letterwinner Legacy – All former student-athletes are invited to participate in the Embrace Excellence Initiatives by leaving their legacy inside the respective locker room of their sport. Former student-athletes will be able to commemorate their sport, position/event, jersey number, years at ETSU and honor a person of their choice with this locker sponsorship. Locker sponsorship gifts are $1500 and can be fulfilled in several ways. Donors can make a one-time gift of $1500, choose to make it in equal installments over the course of a year, or they can choose to be billed $500 per year over a three year period. Similar to the 1911 Challenge, ETSU Athletics would like to establish the “Locker Challenge,” to all former ETSU Student-Athletes.

Family Legacy – As many as 40 trees surrounding the stadium will be utilized to recognize contributing donors at the $5500 minimum level. Donors can leave their family legacy honoring up to four generations of immediate family members with recognition plaques at the base of trees in the stadium entry plazas. Ginkgo trees with gold fall foliage will be strategically placed to frame the entrance and exit paths of the stadium. These beautiful trees that turn ETSU Gold in the fall, will serve as lasting locations for families to leave their legacies while they support ETSU simultaneously.