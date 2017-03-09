Driver in deadly Chattanooga school bus crash indicted

CHATTANOOGA (WATE) – The driver involved in a deadly school bus crash last year in Chattanooga was formally indicted Wednesday by a grand jury.

Johnthony Walker was indicted with six counts of vehicular homicide, four counts of reckless aggravated assault, one count of reckless endangerment and one count of reckless driving, according to WTVC-TV.

Police said Walker was speeding when he was driving 37 students home from Woodmore Elementary on November 21. The bus went off the road, hit a utility pole, overturned and hit a tree. Six students were killed and the other 31 were injured. Several families have filed civil lawsuits. A judge ruled earlier this week the civil cases will be put on hold for three months while Walker’s criminal case moves forward.