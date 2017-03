A truly sweet collaboration has led to an amazing book! Elaine Duran has appeared on TLC’s Next Great Baker and Food Network’s Cake Wars. Julie Voudrie is a regular on Daytime from her Food City Friday appearances, as well as her time on Next Great Baker. Now, these two have joined forces on a book entitled, You’re Next! Turn Your Disappointment Into Destiny. They join us this morning with more on their collaboration. For more, visit Amazon or Julie’s website.

