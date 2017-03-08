UVa-Wise Announces 2017 Football Schedule

By Published:
UVa-Wise announced the school’s 2017 football schedule Wednesday. Coming off a 6-5 season in 2016, Head Coach Dane Damron‘s team is slated to play a quartet of Thursday night affairs in his second season, including the season opener at Glenville State on Aug. 31.

In addition to the season opener, the Cavaliers will open the home portion of their schedule on a Thursday when West Virginia State visits Carl Smith Stadium on Sept. 7.

A week later, UVa-Wise will play its third consecutive Thursday night game at Concord before returning home to face West Liberty University on Sept. 23 for Homecoming 2017.

The team’s final Thursday game of the season will occur on Oct. 19 when the Cavs entertain the University of Charleston. Following the game against the Golden Eagles, Damron’s team will be off for over two weeks before returning to action at Notre Dame College on Nov. 4.

Senior Day and the home finale will take place on Nov. 11 against reigning Mountain East Conference and Super Region I champion Shepherd.

Game times will be announced at a later date.

The complete 2017 schedule may be found below:

Date Opponent Location
Aug. 31 Glenville State College Glenville, W.Va.
Sep. 7 West Virginia State University Wise, Va.
Sep. 14 Concord University Athens, W.Va.
Sep. 23 West Liberty University Wise, Va.
Sep. 30 Fairmont State University Fairmont, W.Va.
Oct. 7 Urbana University (Ohio) Wise, Va.
Oct. 14 West Virginia Wesleyan College Buckhannon, W.Va.
Oct. 19 University of Charleston Wise, Va.
Nov. 4 Notre Dame College (Ohio) South Euclid, Ohio
Nov. 11 Shepherd University Wise, Va.

