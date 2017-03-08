UVa-Wise Announces 2017 Football Schedule

In addition to the season opener, the Cavaliers will open the home portion of their schedule on a Thursday when West Virginia State visits Carl Smith Stadium on Sept. 7.

A week later, UVa-Wise will play its third consecutive Thursday night game at Concord before returning home to face West Liberty University on Sept. 23 for Homecoming 2017.

The team’s final Thursday game of the season will occur on Oct. 19 when the Cavs entertain the University of Charleston. Following the game against the Golden Eagles, Damron’s team will be off for over two weeks before returning to action at Notre Dame College on Nov. 4.

Senior Day and the home finale will take place on Nov. 11 against reigning Mountain East Conference and Super Region I champion Shepherd.

Game times will be announced at a later date.

The complete 2017 schedule may be found below: