Tri-Cities athlete leaving to compete in the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria

Hawkins County, TN (WJHL)- A Tri-Cities athlete is leaving this week to represent our region on an international stage.

Robert Miller, a graduate of Cherokee High School, is heading to Austria to compete at the Special Olympics World Winter Games.Though he plays nearly every sport, he will be competing at the games in snowboarding.

“I love snowboarding all day long,” Miller said. “Get on the snow and have fun.”

He has been snowboarding for 12 years.

“It’s the equivalent of the Olympics for these kids and these adults,” Special Olympics Coach Tina Stivers said. “It’s just a great thing for this area that’s he’s representing us, first time we’ve ever had an athlete from this area get to go to do something like this.”

And his coaches say this athlete is one of a kind, “Robert is just so much fun I mean you know he practices hard, he works hard, he is just you know he’s just fun to be around,” Stivers said.

Miller’s Mom Caroline Miller said she is so proud of her son and his dedication and work to get to this point.

“It’s an experience of a lifetime that he may never get to do again,” Caroline Miller said.

But like any mom would be sending their son 4,000 miles away, “I’m nervous, I am very nervous,” Caroline Miller said.

But Miller said, he can’t wait. “Tell you the truth I’m ready for it right now,” he said.

And his support team is confident he could bring back some gold, “It wouldn’t surprise me of anything he could do,” Stivers said.

Miller said he is most looking forward to meeting new friends on his travels abroad.

His team back home is still looking for help with all the expenses that go along with an international trip. If you want to donate you can call the Tennessee Special Olympics chapter in Hawkins County at 423. 327.9158 or send checks to 103 Arrowhead Drive, Rogersville TN 37857.

And if you want to catch Robert Miller and the rest of Team USA on TV, the opening ceremonies will air on ABC Tri-Cities on March 18th.

