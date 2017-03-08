Traffic alert: Parts of Fort Henry Drive closed Wednesday for routine bridge inspection

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – TDOT crews are doing routine bridge inspections on a busy Kingsport roadway Wednesday, that will shut down parts of Fort Henry Drive for most of the day.

Crews will shut down the southbound bridge at Patrick Henry Dam in the Colonial Heights area starting at 9:00 a.m., while the northbound bridge will be open for two-way traffic.

Once that bridge inspection is finished, traffic will resume as normal as crews take a look at the northbound bridge. If there aren’t any issues, the northbound bridge will re-open at 4:30 p.m.

Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent, Andy True said parents may see some issues in the afternoon but they don’t anticipate much of an impact, if at all. True said they plan to stay in touch with the city for any updates on road condition changes.

“That information flow is always been, I think, a positive partnership between the city and the school system. They’ve done a good job in this instance as well in making sure that we’re aware,” Andy True said.

TDOT said if problems do come up, TDOT in Nashville will be notified and it will be handled from there but at this point they don’t expect any trouble.

