TN Transportation Funding Proposal vote postponed for later date

NASHVILLE, TN – Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam’s transportation funding proposal is on hold for another week.

The governor’s plan is to raise taxes on gas and diesel to cover the cost of existing road projects.

It also makes cuts in other areas like the sales tax on groceries and corporate taxes paid by large manufacturers.

But a committee recently removed the fuel tax hikes and replaced the measure with using a small portion of the state’s sales tax.

Several members of the House Transportation Committee say they’re worried that the gas tax element could be re-added by later action in the house or senate.

The vote has been postponed until next week.

