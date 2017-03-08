TN proposed bathroom bill removed from legislation discussions

NASHVILLE, TN – A proposed bathroom bill in Tennessee has been removed from the table for now.

The house education administration and planning subcommittee was scheduled to discuss the bill on Tuesday, but sponsor of the bill representative “Mark Pody” pulled it from consideration.

The bill could be re-introduced later in the session.

The legislation would require Tennessee students to use bathrooms and locker rooms matching the sex on their birth certificates.

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam called the measure “unnecessary” after President Donald Trump overturned an Obama era order threatening federal funding unless schools complied.

Officials say that if such a bill passed, it could have cost the state about one billion dollars in funding.