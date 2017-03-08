TN dept. of revenue offering free tax workshop for new businesses in March

The Tennessee Department of Revenue will be holding a series of free tax workshops for new businesses in Chattanooga, Johnson City, Knoxville, Memphis and Nashville in March. Details on the bi-monthly workshops are below.

Chattanooga: March 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. ET at the Department’s Chattanooga regional office, located at 1301 Riverfront Parkway, Suite 2.250.

Johnson City: March 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET at the Department’s Johnson City regional office, located at 204 High Point Drive.

Knoxville: March 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET at the Department’s Knoxville regional office, at 7175 Strawberry Plains Pike. The workshops will be held on the third floor.

Memphis: March 2, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CT at the Renaissance Business Center, located at 555 Beale Street. The workshop will be held in the Memphis Training Room.

Nashville: March 15, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CT at the Department’s Andrew Jackson State Office Building location at 500 Deaderick Street. The workshop will be held in the Hearing Room (G.201) on the ground floor.

These free workshops are designed to assist those encountering business-related taxes for the first time. Tax specialists from various local and state agencies will provide the basic information needed to comply with registration and tax requirements. During the session, attendees will have the opportunity to listen to these tax specialists, ask questions and receive materials explaining tax responsibilities. Areas of discussion will include business tax, sales and use tax and collection procedures.

Space is limited and registration is required. For more information, please call (800) 342-1003 (toll-free inside Tennessee) or (615) 253-0600 (local Nashville-area and outside Tennessee). You can find more information about the workshops here.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The Department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2016 fiscal year, it collected $13.5 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $2.6 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the Department, visit http://www.tn.gov/revenue.

