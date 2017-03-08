TDOT performs routine inspection on high volume Kingsport bridge; deemed safe

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – One of Kingsport’s most heavily traveled bridges underwent a routine inspection on Wednesday. Starting at 9 a.m. the Tennessee Department of Transportation crews shut down the southbound lane of Fort Henry Dr. that stretches across the Hammond Bridge.

TDOT Bridge Engineer Adam Wallen said this was a routine inspection that bridges go through.

“Basically, we performed a visual inspection, make sure we see no problems or whatever. If there is anything we see will get closer and do a hands-on inspection”, Wallen said.

The inspections are mandated by the Federal Highway Administration and must be performed by TDOT on all bridges in the state every 24 months.

When inspecting these bridges they are looking closely at the areas that may see more stress than other parts of the bridge.

Wallen said that this bridge looked to be in great condition.

“There are no problems out here whatsoever. I just live about five minutes from here. These bridges are safe. I travel over them every day”, Wallen said.

He said these inspections slow traffic and might seem to be aggravating, but they are done to keep the public that travels these bridges safe.

