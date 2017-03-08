Sullivan County investigators seek person-of-interest after surveillance video surfaces



SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County investigators are hoping someone recognizes a man captured on surveillance video. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office released the video as part of an investigation into reports of theft in the Indian Springs area last week.

The sheriff’s office says it appears the man noticed the camera surveillance and then runs away. Investigators say two other people are also seen standing nearby in the street.

SCSO says the man is wanted for questioning.

If you have any information on who this might be, you are asked to call the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office at 423-279-7500 and ask for Captain Strickler.

You can also email the tip to SullivanCountySheriff@gmail.com.