Ron Ramsey discusses new role on governing board at ETSU; Future of education

JONESBOROUGH, TN (WJHL) – Governor Bill Haslam recently appointed eight individuals to the newly created local governing board at East Tennessee State University. One of those the appointees is former state Lt. Governor Ron Ramsey.

Ron Ramsey spoke at the Jonesborough Kiwanis Club on Wednesday.

He addressed the group and talked the future of education in Tennessee and also about his new duties on the new local governing board at ETSU.

Ramsey said he is excited to see the direction this board is going to take ETSU.

“This board has lots of power. They hire and fire the president. They decide who gets tenure and who doesn’t get tenure”, Ramsey said. “I am excited about this. We have a great board that has been appointed by the Governor.”

Rather than having to go through the board of regents, this local governing board can set policies and procedures for ETSU.

Ramsey said, “If we decide there is a certain major needed at ETSU to get a good job at Eastman or anywhere else, we can do that overnight instead of having to go through a big bureaucracy to get there.”

He said the board really has the power to make ETSU a better school.

Ramsey said this board is here to make ETSU even better and that starts with listening to the staff.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.