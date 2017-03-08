Renovations, upgraded theater coming to Kingsport Town Center

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The Kingsport Town Center will soon undergo a full mall renovation, as well as see upgrades to a movie theater under new management.

According to a news release, Hull Property Group announced Wednesday that NCG Cinemas will take the place of Frank Theaters in the Kingsport Town Center, which are set to close on April 30.

The property group said they plan on a full scale interior and exterior renovation of the property, as well as make upgrades to the theater starting in June.

According to the release, the new theater — with a projected opening date sometime in July — will feature an upgraded and expanded lobby, new fixtures, improved signage, as well as a grand entrance to the theater and the mall.

Work on the theater is expected to last 8 to 12 weeks.

“The cinema is an important part of the Kingsport Town Center and we are thrilled to be immediately moving forward with NCG Cinemas,” Ky Widener, senior vice president of leasing for Hull Property Group, said. “They are a fabulous operator and are investing in the space to make the improvements needed to provide a first class movie going experience for this community. We look forward to the transition as it is a step in the right direction for this mall.”

Kingsport Town Center was purchased by Hull Property Group in June 2016 and hopes to revitalize the mall with improvements such as new carpet, paint, lights, signage and branding.

Renovations to the mall are expected to be finished this fall.

