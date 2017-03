Kingsport, TN (WJHL) – Registration is now open for the 2017 Tri-Cities Race for the Cure.

From now until March 13th, registration is $5. The price goes up March 14th.

This year’s race is at Memorial Park in Kingsport, on May 13th. The race begins at 7:30 a.m.

You can register at www.KomenEastTn.org.