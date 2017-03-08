North Carolina TSA agents find gun in travelers carry on luggage

RALEIGH, NC – The TSA says it stopped a passenger with two loaded handguns from boarding a plane Tuesday in North Carolina.
The incident happened at the Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
The TSA said its officers detected both the guns and ammunition as the traveler was passing through a checkpoint.
Officers contacted the Raleigh-Durham Airport Authority Police Department.
The unidentified man was questioned by police and issued a citation.
As of Tuesday, TSA officers have confiscated nine firearms at the same airport in 2017. Last year 54 firearms were confiscated.