New knee cartilage procedure approved by FDA

(CBS) – Americans of all ages suffer knee pain and stiffness from cartilage loss, but a procedure just approved by the FDA may soon bring relief. Dr. Mallika Marshall introduces the first patient to undergo the procedure.

Chris has had problems with his knees for most of his life. The 33-year-old suffers from a rare condition called osteochondritis dissecans which causes cartilage in his joints to break down. The symptoms in his left knee became unbearable.

“it was quite painful, sports were difficult, and then walking became an issue,” said Chris.

Chris, who prefers not to use his last name, was too young for knee replacement surgery, but –was– a candidate for a new technique called matrix autologous chondrocite implant, or maci.

Chris own cartilage cells were grown in a lab and placed on to a collagen membrane, his surgeon at brigham and womens hospital cut the membrane to size and filled holes in the cartilage of the knee, much like filling a pot-hole. Over time those cells grow and develop into mature cartilage.

“We can template, cut and paste the membrane preloaded with cells into the base of the defect and just glue it there. That makes it technically much quicker, much easier,” Dr. Tom Minas, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Orthopedic Surgeon.

The technique has been overseas for years, but was just FDA approved in December. Chris is the first patient in the u-s to have it.

This procedure could be used to treat the many thousands of patients who suffer from cartilage loss in their knee Including ACL injuries and early arthritis.

For chris, who has had many surgeries before, maci was almost a breeze.

“It’s been very easy comparatively,” said Chris.

For more about the surgery, read this announcement on the FDA’s website.