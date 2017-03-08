NC woman starved 2 dogs to death, others found with no food, water, deputies say

SWANNANOA, N.C. (AP) — A Buncombe County woman was scheduled for a court appearance after authorities accused her of starving two dogs to death and other instances of animal cruelty.

Local media outlets report 31-year-old Shelby Brooke Masters of Swannanoa faces multiple charges, including two felony counts of killing an animal by starvation.

Warrants have been issued for a man who officials said lived where the dogs were found.Local media outlets report 31-year-old Shelby Brooke Masters of Swannanoa faces multiple charges, including two felony counts of killing an animal by starvation.

Spokeswoman Natalie Bailey said the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint last month about an animal cruelty case in Swannanoa.

Bailey said deputies found several dogs that were emaciated and without food and water.